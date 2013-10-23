U.S. SEC votes to seek comments on crowdfunding plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously to seek public comments on a new proposal that would permit entrepreneurs to use solicit small investments over the Internet from the general public through “crowdfunding.”
The crowdfunding proposal was required by a 2012 law that relaxes securities regulations to help small businesses raise capital and eventually go public.
The public will get 90 days to comment on the plan.
Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick