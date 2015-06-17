SEC settles with Sand Hill Exchange for alleged illegal derivatives sales

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it had settled with Sand Hill Exchange for alleged illegal offerings of derivatives to retail investors.

Sand Hill sold security-based swaps outside of a national securities exchange and without required registration statements, violating requirements of the Dodd-Frank Act intended to protect retail investors, the SEC said.

The company agreed to pay a $20,000 penalty and did not admit or deny the regulator’s findings, the SEC said.

“The Dodd-Frank Act prohibits security-based swaps from being offered in the darkness to retail investors, and we were able to act quickly before any losses materialized in this offering that occurred outside the proper regulatory framework,” said Reid Muoio, deputy chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Complex Financial Instruments Unit, in a statement.

“We will continue to scrutinize this space for companies circumventing the law to offer security-based swaps without the safeguards provided to retail investors.”