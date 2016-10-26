SEC offers 'universal' proxy card rules

BOSTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday outlined rule proposals to allow so-called 'universal' proxy cards for investors to use in contested corporate elections.

The rules would require shareholders to receive a card that lists both management and dissident nominees to a company's board, allowing investors to vote for the combination of nominees of their choice, according to an agency fact sheet.

The proposals "would strike the appropriate balance," said Mary Jo White, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, speaking at a meeting in Washington, which was webcast.

The commission backed the proposed rules by a vote of 2 to 1, with commissioner Michael Piwowar opposed.