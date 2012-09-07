FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICP Asset Management settles SEC charges
September 7, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

ICP Asset Management settles SEC charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - ICP Asset Management and its founder agreed to pay $23 million to settle charges from US securities regulators that they had defrauded certain collateralized debt obligations under their management, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

The settlement resolves a 2010 case the SEC filed against the firm and its founder, Thomas Priore, that accused them of engaging in fraud that caused the CDOs to overpay for securities and loose millions of dollars.

Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Jonathan Stempel in New York

