SEC to take aim at brokerage branch offices in 2015

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will rely on data to ramp up its focus on how well brokerages supervise brokers in their branch offices, the agency said on Tuesday in an outline of plans for examining firms in 2015.

The SEC wants to identify branches that “may be deviating” from policies and procedures that firms have in place to ensure their brokers are following industry rules, it said on Monday.

SEC examiners routinely check up on brokerage and investment advisory firms to see if firms have such required policies and gauge their compliance. The agency publishes an annual list of so-called examination priorities, or areas of focus for those examiners.

Other regulatory concerns this year related to wealth management include whether firms’ recommendations that clients invest their retirement savings in higher-yielding, but riskier and complex securities, are appropriate.

Examiners will also look into whether firms are improperly recommending that investors move retirement assets from employer-sponsored 401(k) plans into other higher risk and more expensive investments or accounts.

The 2015 priorities have been in the works since at least July, when the SEC was gearing up to target firms that could be havens for problematic brokers, an SEC official said at the time.

The SEC on Tuesday also sent letters to stock exchange officials, alerting them about its plans to conduct a sweeping series of compliance examinations.

Examiners will pay particular attention to exchanges that have been the subject of prior enforcement actions since 2012, according to the letter. They will also study how exchanges are outsourcing regulatory functions as well as how they monitor listings.