SEC proposes new data collection rules for funds, advisers

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators proposed new rules on Wednesday designed to beef up their visibility into mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and the activities of asset managers.

The plan calls for mutual funds to file monthly reports with more details on their holdings, as well as their securities lending activities and repurchase agreements. It also calls for investment advisers to provide additional information to regulators, including data on separately managed accounts.