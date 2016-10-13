The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON The top U.S. securities regulator lightened some requirements in its final draft of a rule intended to ensure mutual funds have enough liquidity to cover a wave of redemptions, which it is set to approve later on Thursday.

The rule is part of a sweeping set of reforms that the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mary Jo White, has sought in the asset management industry, which includes the $18 billion open-end fund market.

White said the rules have been strengthened since they were first proposed more than a year ago.

"The recommendation is now better tailored to the liquidity risks faced by different kinds of funds, with an improved classification scheme for the liquidity of fund investments and a more targeted approach to ETFs," she said before the vote.

The three members of the Securities and Exchange Commission will vote on a final version that exempts "in kind" exchange-traded funds, those that honor redemptions in securities instead of cash, from some of its requirements.

Under the rules, funds would have to classify investments into the categories of highly liquid, moderately liquid, less liquid and illiquid. They also would be permitted to classify investments by asset class. The first draft had proposed stricter definitions of categorizing investments.

The new version also keeps in place a requirement that funds keep on hand a certain level of assets that can be converted into cash in three days, but leaves it to the funds' boards to decide how to rectify any dip below that threshold. In the same vein, boards can decide how to respond when a fund holds more than 15 percent in illiquid assets within 30 days, according to materials presented by the commission ahead of its vote.

The commission will consider allowing funds to use "swing pricing," where trading costs are passed on to shareholders through a calculation of net asset value in a separate vote on Thursday.

White said the SEC will finish its work on another rule on how funds use derivatives "in the near term."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Bill Trott)