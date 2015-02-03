FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC taps seasoned in-house lawyer to lead investment management unit
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
February 3, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

SEC taps seasoned in-house lawyer to lead investment management unit

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

A sign for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pictured in the foyer of the Fort Worth Regional Office in Fort Worth, Texas June 28, 2012. Picture taken June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that David Grim, a veteran SEC attorney, will serve as the new acting director for the agency’s Division of Investment Management.

Grim, who has been serving as the division’s deputy, will replace outgoing director Norman Champ, who departed the agency last month.

The investment management division is tasked with writing regulations for mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds and private equity funds.

Grim has been with the SEC since 1995 and has served in a variety of roles. He has a law degree from George Washington University.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.