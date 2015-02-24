Goodyear settles with SEC over bribery charges

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. company logo is seen in Westminster, Colorado August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co agreed to pay $16.2 million to settle civil charges that two subsidiaries paid bribes to win more tire sales in Kenya and Angola, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The SEC accused Goodyear of violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by failing to stop the payment of more than $3.2 million of bribes to government entities, private companies, tax authorities and the police from 2007 to 2011. It said Goodyear falsely recorded the payments as legitimate business expenses.

Goodyear will give up more than $14.1 million of illegal profit plus $2.1 million of interest.

The Akron, Ohio-based company neither admitted nor denied the charges, and the SEC said the settlement reflected Goodyear’s “significant” cooperation, including self-reporting the violations.

In a Feb. 17 regulatory filing, Goodyear said it had learned about questionable payments in mid-2011 through tips from an employee and an anonymous source.

It also said the U.S. Department of Justice advised in January that it had completed a related inquiry, and did not plan to file criminal charges against the company.

Goodyear said it took a $16 million charge in the third quarter of 2014 in connection with the SEC settlement.

In early afternoon trading, Goodyear shares were up 21.5 cents at $27.37 on the Nasdaq.