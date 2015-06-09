FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC says two stock brokers face criminal insider-trading charges
June 9, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC says two stock brokers face criminal insider-trading charges

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two California-based stock brokers have been criminally charged with using material non-public information to trade in Ardea Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology firm later acquired by AstraZeneca, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The SEC said that stock brokers Chad Wiegand and Akis Eracleous were charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

The SEC also charged both men in a parallel civil case, along with a third man - Michael Fefferman who worked for Ardea Biosciences. The SEC added that all three defendants have agreed to settle the SEC’s charges, and penalties will be assessed later.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech

