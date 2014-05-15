Long-running SEC insider trading case heads to trial

A sign for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pictured in the foyer of the Fort Worth Regional Office in Fort Worth, Texas June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Days after jurors handed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a win in a $550 million fraud case, it is looking to secure a victory in a long-running insider trading case against a hedge fund manager.

Jury selection begins Monday in New York federal court in a civil action brought in 2006 against Nelson Obus, a fund manager at Wynnefield Capital Inc accused of reaping $1.3 million after trading on inside information about the takeover of industrial products supplier SunSource Inc.

The SEC, which began investigating Obus in 2001, is also taking to trial Peter Black, an analyst at Wynnefield, and Thomas Strickland, a former employee at General Electric Co’s GE Capital who worked on the deal.

The case marks the latest test for the securities regulator amid a push by SEC Chair Mary Jo White to strengthen enforcement and take more cases to trial.

A federal Manhattan jury on May 12 found Texas businessman Samuel Wyly and the estate of his brother, Charles, liable for fraud in connection with undisclosed stock trading in offshore trusts.

The transaction at the center of the Obus case is the 2001 $72 million buyout of SunSource by private equity firm Allied Capital Corp. GE Capital was a lender to SunSource during the deal.

The SEC said that after Strickland was assigned to work on the transaction, he called Black, a close friend, on May 24, 2001, and told him about it. Black immediately told Obus, the SEC said.

Obus, whose funds were invested with SunSource, then called the company’s chief executive, Maurice Andrien, the SEC said. When Andrien called back, Obus told him a “little birdie” said SunSource was going to be sold, the agency said.

On June 8, the SEC said, Obus directed Wynnefield to buy a large block of SunSource stock, netting $1.34 million when the deal was announced 11 days later.

The defendants deny wrongdoing. They say Strickland called Black to ask him what he thought about SunSource after noticing Wynnefield was a shareholder.

Obus in a deposition said when Black told him about the call, he thought GE might be involved in a different type of transaction and called Andrien to express his concerns.

The defendants have noted that Obus allegedly waited two weeks before trading Sunsource stock. Normally when someone gets a hot stock tip, “you run out and buy it as fast as you can,” said Roland Riopelle, Strickland’s lawyer.

Adding to the case’s complexity is the time that has passed since the SEC began its investigation. U.S. District Judge George Daniels dismissed the case in 2010, but it was revived two years later by a federal appeals court.

“Mr. Obus has been fighting the SEC for a long time,” said Joel Cohen, a lawyer for Obus. “Recollection of long-ago discussions in 2001 will be a central focus of the trial.”

The SEC declined to comment. A lawyer for Black did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Obus et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 06-03150.