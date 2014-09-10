SEC finds new evidence in insider-trading probe: WSJ

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Federal market regulators have found a string of communications between broker-dealer Height Securities and several New York-based hedge funds in an insider trading probe, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people with knowledge of the investigation.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether material non-public information concerning an April 1, 2013 announcement by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services of 2014 reimbursement rates for a Medicare program was leaked improperly, and if anyone traded on that information.

The SEC has evidence of more than 20 phone calls, emails and instant messages between Height Securities and Point72 Asset Management LP — formerly SAC Capital Advisors, Viking Global Investors LP, Visium Asset Management LLC and Citadel LLC, the Journal reported.

A Citadel spokeswoman told the newspaper that the firm’s communication was intended for “verifying information contained in what we understood to be a broadly disseminated email,” adding that it was part of the firm’s “compliance process.”

The other three hedge funds and Height Securities declined to comment, according to the report.

It is not illegal for investors to communicate with analysts at research firms about their notes, but investors could be held accountable under insider-trading rules if they knew the information in the note was obtained illegally, the report said.