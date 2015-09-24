U.S. jury finds ex-Philips employee, friend liable for insider trading

(Reuters) - A former real estate director at a Royal Philips NV unit and a business associate were found liable on Thursday on charges they engaged in insider trading based on information about deals under consideration by the company.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said a federal jury in Chicago found Ralph Pirtle, the ex-director of real estate at Philips Electronics North America Inc, and Morando Berrettini, his friend, liable for violating securities laws.

The verdict marked a victory for the SEC, which has recently suffered a series of trial losses in insider trading cases, most notably the 2013 verdict clearing billionaire Mark Cuban.

In the 2014 fiscal year, the SEC lost seven of its 30 trials, with the losses primarily being in insider trading cases.

Earlier this month, the SEC lost its only other insider trading trial in 2015, with an administrative law judge clearing former Wells Fargo & Co trader Joseph Ruggieri.

“Today’s jury verdict reaffirms our commitment to aggressively root out and prosecute insider trading schemes in order to protect the integrity of our markets,” said Andrew Ceresney, the SEC’s enforcement director.

Ross Pearlson, a lawyer for Pirtle, said he was “extremely disappointed with the verdict and that Mr. Pirtle still maintains he did not violate the federal securities laws.”

Berrettini, who represented himself at trial, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SEC first sued Pirtle and Berrettini in 2010, accusing them of engaging in insider trading in the securities of Lifeline Systems Inc, Invacare Inc, and Intermagnetics Corp.

The SEC said Philips had considered each of those companies between December 2005 and June 2006, ultimately buying Lifeline and Intermagnetics.

Each time, Pirtle, who lived in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, tipped Berrettini, who at the time lived in Lake Forest, Illinois, about Philips’ plans, the SEC said.

Berrettini, a real estate broker who was a preferred Philips vendor, then would then buy stock in each of those companies, earning $240,622 on his trades in Lifeline and Intermagnetics when those mergers were announced.

The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Berrettini, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 10-01614.