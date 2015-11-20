SEC charges Atlanta businessman in nursing home investment scam

(Reuters) - An Atlanta-based businessman raised $190 million from investors who believed they had a stake in retirement home income and then tapped those funds for other business and personal expenses, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday in a fraud case.

Christopher F. Brogdon amassed the funds through dozens of municipal bond and private placement offerings. He then secretly diverted some of the money into accounts he controlled, the SEC said in a civil fraud complaint filed in federal court in Newark, New Jersey.

Brogdon used the funds from those accounts to “prop up” his other businesses and his wife’s lavish lifestyle, the SEC said in a petition for an emergency order that would freeze Brogdon’s assets.

A lawyer for Brogdon did not return a call requesting comment. Brogdon was barred from the securities industry in 1984, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog.

AdCare Health Systems, Inc., a healthcare real estate investment company, on Oct. 14 reported that Brogdon resigned from its board. AdCare did not provide a reason for his resignation. According to the company’s website, as of Oct. 19 Brogdon was still AdCare’s single largest individual shareholder, with a 5.1 percent stake.

An AdCare spokesman did not immediately return a call requesting comment on Friday.

Brogdon acquired or renovated at least 60 senior facilities between 1992 to 2014 through 54 separate offerings totaling $190 million, the SEC said.

He began to divert funds as early as 2000, the SEC said.

SEC staff has identified over 130 entities and over 225 business bank accounts connected to Brogdon’s businesses and offerings.

Separately on Friday, FINRA filed a civil fraud complaint against Tinton Falls, a New Jersey-based firm that sold more than $8 million of Brogdon’s promissory note investments, or loans investors made to various senior homes in exchange for income.

Four of the five offerings that Cantone Research Inc. sold have defaulted, resulting in $6 million in investor losses, FINRA said.

Cantone’s president, Anthony J. Cantone, did not reveal key details about Brogdon to investors, including that he had been barred from selling securities for “egregious misconduct” and that several of Brogdon’s entities had filed for bankruptcy, FINRA said. The firm will be able to present its defense at a hearing.

Cantone did not return a call requesting comment.