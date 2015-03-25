FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money
March 25, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC adopts new rules for Regulation A' public stock deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt a rule set designed to help small businesses raise capital through smaller and medium-sized public stock offerings known as “Regulation A.”

The SEC’s rule, which was required by a 2012 law, would raise the amount of money companies can raise in Regulation A stock deals from $5 million to $50 million.

It would also preempt states from reviewing larger deals between $20 and $50 million, though these deals would face heftier disclosure and auditing requirements than smaller deals.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

