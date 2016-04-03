FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC investigating trades by former JPMorgan Chase employees: FT
April 3, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

SEC investigating trades by former JPMorgan Chase employees: FT

Dion Rabouin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into government debt trades made by two former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees while they were at the investment bank, according to a report from the Financial Times.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the industry watchdog, had previously been looking into why the traders left the bank, a person familiar with the matter said, according to the newspaper. The SEC inquiry is reportedly in its early stages.

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Alan Crosby

