November 28, 2012 / 11:12 PM / in 5 years

Treasury official Miller not pursuing SEC top job: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury official Mary Miller, whose name has been circulated as a potential new head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is not interested in pursuing the position, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Obama administration is searching for a new SEC chairman after Mary Schapiro announced that she is stepping down next month after four years at the helm of the powerful regulator.

Miller, who is currently Treasury’s under secretary for domestic finance, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Democratic commissioner Elisse Walter has been designated as chairman at the agency as the search continues for a longer-term replacement.

Other possible replacements for Schapiro include Sallie Krawcheck, a former top executive at Bank of America and Citigroup. Walter, a long-time Schapiro ally, could also be considered for the permanent job.

Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler

