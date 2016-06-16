FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC proposes mining rules to sync with global standards
June 16, 2016 / 5:30 PM / in a year

SEC proposes mining rules to sync with global standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. securities regulator on Thursday proposed new requirements for what companies must disclose about their mining properties, saying the industry had undergone significant changes in recent years and become more globalized.

The proposal would align with “global standards and give investors more comprehensive information,” said Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White in a statement.

In general, the proposal would require more detailed disclosure on individual properties, operations and mineral reserves. Companies would also have to disclose their resources and exploration results, as well as their mineral reserves.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum

