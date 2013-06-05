FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2013 / 4:02 PM / in 4 years

SEC formally proposes new rules for money market funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past a doorway at the Fort Worth Regional Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Fort Worth, Texas June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Securities regulators on Wednesday voted unanimously to propose reforms that would target a portion of the $2.6 trillion money market fund industry, aiming to reduce the risk that panicked investors might abruptly withdraw their money in times of stress.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s two-pronged proposal would require prime funds used by institutional investors to move to a floating net asset value from a stable value.

It would also allow fund boards of all non-government funds to impose a combination of liquidity fees and gates during times of stress.

The two alternatives could be adopted alone or jointly.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
