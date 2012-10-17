SEC taps Calamari to lead New York office

(Reuters) - Andrew Calamari, a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will serve as the head of the agency’s New York regional office, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Calamari, who has worked on some significant cases stemming from the financial crisis, has been serving as acting director of the office since earlier this year after its former director, George Canellos, was promoted to deputy enforcement director.

Located across the street from the global headquarters of Goldman Sachs, the SEC’s New York office is one of the most important in the agency, having jurisdiction over more than 4,000 investment banks, advisers, broker-dealers, mutual funds and hedge funds.

The office has played a critical role working on financial crisis-related cases and a string of recent high-profile insider-trading cases centered around Raj Rajaratnam and his Galleon hedge fund.

The office has a staff of 400, including enforcement attorneys, compliance examiners, accountants and investigators.

Among the cases Calamari worked on was one against four former traders at Credit Suisse whom the SEC accused of fraudulently overstating prices of $3 billion in subprime bonds.

He also helped bring a case against two executives at American Home Mortgage Investment Corp over alleged accounting fraud and making false disclosures to mask the firm’s deteriorating financial condition.

Prior to his work at the SEC, Calamari worked in private practice. He has a law degree from Fordham Law School.