Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will pay around $200 million and Chief Executive Officer Daniel S. Och will pay another $2.2 million to resolve civil charges related to bribing officials in several African countries, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

Shares rose 5.4 percent to $4.48 in afternoon trading.

Och-Ziff also plans to enter into a differed prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice later Thursday to resolve related criminal charges in federal court in Brooklyn and pay an additional $213 million fine, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC said Chief Financial Officer Joel Frank agreed to settle civil charges.

The alleged bribes were intended to induce investments by the Libyan sovereign wealth fund in Och-Ziff funds or the secure mining rights in countries including Niger, Chad and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the SEC said.

The regulator alleged that the hedge fund used intermediaries, agent s and business partners to bribe high-level government officials.

Och-Ziff said the conduct is "inconsistent" with the company's values. "We have learned from this experience and taken significant steps to strengthen Och-Ziff," he said.

