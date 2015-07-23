FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three ex-Oppenheimer employees settle SEC penny stock charges
July 23, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Three ex-Oppenheimer employees settle SEC penny stock charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Daniel Gallagher in New York, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Three former Oppenheimer & Co employees have agreed to pay civil fines and accept securities industry bans to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges stemming from improper sales of billions of shares of penny stocks.

The SEC said on Thursday the charges relate to Oppenheimer’s agreement in January to pay $20 million and admit wrongdoing to resolve U.S. charges related to the sales, and to alleged defects in its anti-money laundering program.

Robert Okin, a former head of Oppenheimer’s private client division, agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and accept a one-year ban from supervisory roles in the securities industry, the SEC said. Former branch manager Arthur Lewis and former employee Scott Eisler were also sanctioned. None admitted wrongdoing.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
