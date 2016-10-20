FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
SEC to consider amendments to disclosures in director elections
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 20, 2016 / 1:07 AM / 10 months ago

SEC to consider amendments to disclosures in director elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011.Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it would consider proposing amendments to disclosures on voting options and standards in director elections in a meeting next week.

The SEC is expected to propose rules that would make it easier for shareholders to vote on board candidates nominated by investors, in competition with those fielded by the management, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new rules would focus on a universal ballot, which will have a single voting form in elections as opposed to two sets of ballots received by voters in contested elections, the paper said. (on.wsj.com/2elDa6Z)

For investors, the rules could bolster shareholder choice in activist campaigns, particularly when targeting the votes of smaller investors, the paper added.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.