Wall Street drops as healthcare stocks weigh
U.S. stocks reversed course to trade lower in a choppy market on Wednesday, dragged down by healthcare stocks and as oil prices pared gains.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said it would adopt rules to strengthen the regulatory framework for clearing agencies deemed systematically important or that are involved in complex transactions, such as security-based swaps.
Clearing agencies act as a middleman between the parties to securities transactions by ensuring the smooth transfer of funds and securities and in some cases serve as a backstop in case a brokerage defaults.
(Reporting by John McCrank)
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve is considering changes to the annual stress tests it gives U.S. banks to move to a more risk-sensitive, firm-specific approach that would raise capital requirements for big banks based on their test results, according to its chair, Janet Yellen.
Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf will forfeit unvested equity awards worth about $41 million and will not get a salary while the company's board investigates the bank's sales practices.