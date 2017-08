The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of a proposal that if adopted would shorten settlement times for most securities transactions to two days after a trade occurs from three days currently.

The move was aimed at reducing systemic market risk by allowing funds to be freed up faster for reinvestment while reducing credit and counterparty exposure.