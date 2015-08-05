FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharply divided SEC adopts controversial CEO pay ratio rule
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 5, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Sharply divided SEC adopts controversial CEO pay ratio rule

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A sharply divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new rules on Wednesday that will require certain companies to publish a ratio of how their chief executives’ pay squares with the median pay of their workers.

Both Republican commissioners voted against the rule, saying it is nothing more than a politically charged rule that will do nothing for investors. The SEC’s two Democrats praised the measure, saying it will provide valuable information to the marketplace. SEC Chair Mary Jo White, an independent, cast the tie-breaking vote.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.