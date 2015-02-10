FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC claws back bonuses from ex-Saba Software executives
February 10, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. SEC claws back bonuses from ex-Saba Software executives

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two former Saba Software chief financial officers have agreed to let U.S. regulators claw back nearly half a million dollars in their combined bonuses and stock profits, after the company was previously charged with accounting fraud.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that William Slater and Peter E. Williams III agreed to return the money as part of a settlement. Neither of the two executives were charged personally in connection with the accounting fraud, in which the SEC claims Saba Software overstated its pre-tax earnings and made misstatements about its revenue recognition practices.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch

