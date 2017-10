Elisse Walter, NASD Executive Vice President, U.S. Regulatory Policy and Programs, is pictured during Reuters annual Regulation Summit in Washington in this January 11, 2006 file photograph. REUTERS/Mannie Garcia/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that President Barack Obama would designate Securities and Exchange Commission member Elisse Walter to serve as chairman when the current head of the agency, Mary Schapiro, departs next month.

Walter would be serving as chairman-designate on a temporary basis. A White House official said Obama planned to nominate someone in the near future to serve a full term as chairman.