SEC nominee White likely to face confirmation hearing in March: aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel will likely consider the nomination of former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White to head the Securities and Exchange Commission the week of March 11, a Senate aide told Reuters on Monday.

The Senate Banking Committee has not yet selected an exact date, the aide said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

White, a petite 65-year-old with an outsized reputation for prosecuting terrorists and mob bosses as the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, is not expected to face major opposition by senators.

She may, however, face some questions about her recent work as a partner at law firm Debevoise & Plimpton defending Wall Street banks and executives.

White was nominated in January by President Barack Obama, who touted her credentials as an aggressive prosecutor and said she was not someone to be messed with.

If confirmed by the full U.S. Senate, White would replace current SEC Chairman Elisse Walter, who took over the post in December after predecessor Mary Schapiro stepped down.