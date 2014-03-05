FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC fines firm $7.2 mln in record short-selling sanction
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. SEC fines firm $7.2 mln in record short-selling sanction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - A New York proprietary trading firm and its owner will pay $7.2 million to settle civil charges in what U.S. regulators said on Wednesday marks the largest fine it ever imposed for certain short-selling violations.

Long Island-based Worldwide Capital Inc and its sole owner, Jeffrey Lynn, are settling the case without admitting or denying the charges, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

According to the SEC order, Lynn and his firm violated rule 105 of “Regulation M,” which prohibits a trader from shorting stock prior to a public offering, and then subsequently buying that same stock through the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.