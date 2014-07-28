FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Smith & Wesson settles SEC bribery case over firearms sales
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Smith & Wesson settles SEC bribery case over firearms sales

Jonathan Stempel

2 Min Read

A Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun sits on display at the 132nd Annual National Rifle Association Meeting in in Orlando, Florida in this April 27, 2003, file photo. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

(Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corp has agreed to pay $2.03 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges its employees and representatives bribed foreign officials to supply firearms to military and law enforcement departments overseas.

The SEC said on Monday that sales staff at the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company engaged in a “pervasive” effort to win contracts from 2007 to 2010 by authorizing or making illegal payments or providing gifts to government officials in Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal and Bangladesh.

In one instance, Smith & Wesson approved a sale of 548 pistols to Pakistani police after its agent, who was hired in 2008, notified the company he would give cash and more than $11,000 worth of guns to police officials to complete the deal, the SEC said.

The settlement resolved civil charges that Smith & Wesson violated the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The company will pay a $1.91 million penalty, give up $107,852 in profits from selling the pistols, and pay $21,040 in interest.

Smith & Wesson did not admit or deny the SEC findings, but halted pending international sales, terminated its international sales staff and bolstered its internal controls after the conduct came to light, according to the SEC. The company agreed to report on its FCPA compliance efforts for two years.

“This is a wake-up call for small and medium-size businesses that want to enter into high-risk markets and expand their international sales,” said Kara Brockmeyer, chief of the FCPA unit of the SEC’s enforcement division.

Neither a Smith & Wesson spokeswoman nor a lawyer for the company responded immediately to requests for comment.

Smith & Wesson shares were up 0.4 percent at $13.71 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.