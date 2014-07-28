Smith & Wesson settles SEC bribery case over firearms sales

A Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun sits on display at the 132nd Annual National Rifle Association Meeting in in Orlando, Florida in this April 27, 2003, file photo. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

(Reuters) - Smith & Wesson Holding Corp has agreed to pay $2.03 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges its employees and representatives bribed foreign officials to supply firearms to military and law enforcement departments overseas.

The SEC said on Monday that sales staff at the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company engaged in a “pervasive” effort to win contracts from 2007 to 2010 by authorizing or making illegal payments or providing gifts to government officials in Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal and Bangladesh.

In one instance, Smith & Wesson approved a sale of 548 pistols to Pakistani police after its agent, who was hired in 2008, notified the company he would give cash and more than $11,000 worth of guns to police officials to complete the deal, the SEC said.

The settlement resolved civil charges that Smith & Wesson violated the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The company will pay a $1.91 million penalty, give up $107,852 in profits from selling the pistols, and pay $21,040 in interest.

Smith & Wesson did not admit or deny the SEC findings, but halted pending international sales, terminated its international sales staff and bolstered its internal controls after the conduct came to light, according to the SEC. The company agreed to report on its FCPA compliance efforts for two years.

“This is a wake-up call for small and medium-size businesses that want to enter into high-risk markets and expand their international sales,” said Kara Brockmeyer, chief of the FCPA unit of the SEC’s enforcement division.

Neither a Smith & Wesson spokeswoman nor a lawyer for the company responded immediately to requests for comment.

Smith & Wesson shares were up 0.4 percent at $13.71 on the Nasdaq.