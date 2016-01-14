State Street to pay $12 million to settle pay-to-play scheme in Ohio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - State Street Corp will pay $12 million to settle allegations that it conducted a pay-to-play scheme to win Ohio pension fund contracts, U.S. regulators said Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged the former head of the company’s public funds group and its lobbyist for participating in an alleged scheme to funnel money through an immigration lawyer to Ohio’s then deputy-treasurer Amer Ahmed in 2010 and 2011.

Vincent DeBaggis, the public funds head, settled the charges and agreed to pay more than $274,000. Robert Crowe, the company’s outside lobbyist, is contesting the charges in federal court.

The SEC said DeBaggis struck a deal to make “illicit cash payments and political contributions” to Ahmed in exchange for awarding three contracts to State Street. Ahmed was convicted of misconduct during his tenure and is currently in federal prison.

DeBaggis allegedly signed a lobbying agreement with immigration lawyer Mohamed Noure Alo, who had no lobbying experience, understanding he would share part of his $160,000 fee with Ahmad.

The SEC said DeBaggis also worked with Crowe to contribute to Ahmad’s election campaign and alleged that Crowe made $16,000 worth of campaign contributions from his own bank account, alongside reimbursing others for donations to the candidate.

“The SEC’s allegations regarding Mr. Crowe are patently untrue,” Crowe’s attorney, Arthur McMahon, said in a statement provided to Reuters. “Moreover, nothing the SEC has alleged would constitute securities fraud, a breach of the SEC’s pay-to-play rules or a violation of any other rule the SEC has authority to enforce.”

A spokeswoman for State Street on Thursday acknowledged that the activity described in the SEC settlement “violated State Street’s standard of conduct” and said its management was not aware of the scheme at the time.

The bank added that it fired the employee and in 2012 eliminated its practice of hiring consultants to help solicit asset servicing agreements for state retirement plans.

The settlements come days after the SEC said it is escalating its scrutiny of public pension advisers in 2016.

Ohio’s pension fund is one of the strongest in the country. The state’s main retirement system, called OPERS, says it is the 11th largest public pension in the country and at the end of 2014 had $91.2 billion in assets.

The attorney for DeBaggis did not wish to comment.