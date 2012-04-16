SEC, CFTC to finalize swap dealer definitions Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators announced late Monday they will vote on Wednesday to finalize rules that will define which companies will be dubbed swap dealers and face strict new regulations.

The announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission ends a long-running delay prompted by disagreements with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over how to craft the rule. The rule must be jointly approved by both regulators. The CFTC is also planning to vote on the rule on Wednesday morning.