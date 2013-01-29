SEC names Carl Hoecker as inspector general

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission formally named Carl Hoecker as its new inspector general on Tuesday, appointing a criminal investigator to oversee the agency’s audits and probes to detect waste and fraud.

Hoecker, inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police, replaces David Kotz, who left the SEC last year.

“Carl has demonstrated ability in conducting complex investigations,” SEC Chairman Elisse Walter said in a statement.

Hoecker previously spent 10 years at the Treasury Department and worked as a criminal investigator at the U.S. Information Agency, which is now part of the State Department, the SEC said.

Reuters reported on Hoecker’s probable appointment last week.