SEC awards record $14 million to whistleblower

A man walks past a doorway at the Fort Worth Regional Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Fort Worth, Texas June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators announced Tuesday they have awarded a record $14 million to a whistleblower who helped enforcement lawyers with an investigation that helped recover “substantial” investor funds.

This marks the largest-ever whistleblower award the Securities and Exchange Commission has paid out since it launched its new whistleblower incentive program under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

The SEC did not identify the case, saying the whistleblower wishes to remain anonymous.