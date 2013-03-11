FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC nominee White pledges to complete rulemaking if confirmed
March 11, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

SEC nominee White pledges to complete rulemaking if confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mary Jo White speaks during the Reuters Finanacial Regulation Summit in New York, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mary Jo White, the nominee to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is pledging to complete a slew of rulemaking required by Congress and beef up enforcement efforts if she is confirmed as chairman by the U.S. Senate.

White, who faces a confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, gave the public its first glimpse into her priorities for the SEC in prepared testimony released on Monday.

“The SEC needs to get the rules right, but it also needs to get them done,” said White, referring to rules required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and the 2012 Jumpstart our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.

Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
