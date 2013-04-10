FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mary Jo White officially sworn in as new chairman of SEC
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

Mary Jo White officially sworn in as new chairman of SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mary Jo White, Partner Debevoise & Plimpton and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during the Reuters Finanacial Regulation Summit in New York, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White was officially sworn in as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the agency announced.

White’s swearing in came just in time for her to preside over an open meeting slated for Wednesday morning, in which the SEC is expected to adopt new rules requiring some brokers, mutual funds and investment advisers to establish identity theft prevention programs.

Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.