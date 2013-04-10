Mary Jo White officially sworn in as new chairman of SEC

Mary Jo White, Partner Debevoise & Plimpton and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during the Reuters Finanacial Regulation Summit in New York, April 24, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White was officially sworn in as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the agency announced.

White’s swearing in came just in time for her to preside over an open meeting slated for Wednesday morning, in which the SEC is expected to adopt new rules requiring some brokers, mutual funds and investment advisers to establish identity theft prevention programs.