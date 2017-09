U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White testifies about Wall Street reform before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TORONTO (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said on Thursday the results for fiscal 2014 have been finalized with the agency bringing 755 cases and getting orders for over $4 billion in disgorgement and civil penalties, both of which were a record.

White, speaking at a conference in Toronto, said the figures will be released later in the day.