After $300 million award against Texas' Wylys, SEC asks for more

Texas investor Samuel Wyly exits the Manhattan Federal Court in this file photo taken April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Six weeks after winning an order worth nearly $300 million against Texas businessman Sam Wyly and the estate of his deceased brother, Charles, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission returned to court on Wednesday looking for more.

SEC lawyers urged U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan to increase the damages assessed against the Wylys by more than $140 million for defrauding investors through hidden trades in offshore trusts in four companies they controlled.

“The Wylys weren’t just insiders,” SEC lawyer Bridget Fitzpatrick said. “They were founders and board members of these companies.”

But the Wylys’ attorneys said the SEC’s conclusions were based on flawed assumptions that papered over legitimate transactions.

“There’s no attempt from ... the SEC to separate out the lawful from the unlawful,” said Wyly counsel Stephen Susman.

The SEC, which sued the Wylys in 2010, contends they earned $553 million in undisclosed profits by trading in four companies using trusts in the Isle of Man.

The companies include Sterling Software Inc, Michaels Stores Inc [MSII.UL], Sterling Commerce Inc and Scottish Annuity & Life Holdings Ltd, now Scottish Re Group Ltd.

A jury found the Wylys liable for fraud in May. In September, Scheindlin ruled the Wylys must pay $187.7 million plus interest, which the agency has said will bring the total to almost $300 million.

That award was based on the amount of unpaid taxes the SEC said the Wylys owed for their secret trades.

The SEC’s most recent request is based on the profits the Wylys made. The agency has asked for $329 million, which with interest would likely exceed half a billion dollars.

Sam Wyly, 80, whom Forbes listed as a billionaire in 2010, has filed for bankruptcy in Dallas, claiming he cannot afford the SEC’s claim as well as possible claims by the Internal Revenue Service.

Charles Wyly died in a 2011 car crash, and his estate is serving as a defendant in the case. His widow has also filed for bankruptcy, citing the SEC case.

At a hearing in Dallas bankruptcy court last week, a lawyer for Sam Wyly said the SEC’s new damages request against him would alone total $455 million including interest. It is unclear how Scheindlin would ultimately assess interest, however.