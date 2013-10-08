FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama: U.S. will continue going after al Qaeda-linked groups in Africa
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 8, 2013 / 7:34 PM / 4 years ago

Obama: U.S. will continue going after al Qaeda-linked groups in Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to reporters about the continuing government shutdown during a news conference from the White House Briefing Room in Washington, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Obama said on Tuesday that the United States will continue to go after al Qaeda-linked groups in Africa, but that is not the same as going to war there.

“There is a difference between us going after terrorists who are plotting directly to do damage to the United States and us getting involved in wars,” Obama told a news conference. “Where you’ve got active plots and active networks, we are going to go after them.”

U.S. forces last weekend seized a senior al Qaeda figure in Libya, Nazih al-Ragye, and swooped into Somalia in an operation targeting a senior al Shabaab figure who was not caught. The captured militant in Libya, known by the cover name Abu Anas al-Liby, executed plots that killed Americans, and “he will be brought to justice,” Obama said.

Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.