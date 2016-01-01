FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says it has information Islamic State planned suicide attacks in Munich
#World News
January 1, 2016 / 2:40 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says it has information Islamic State planned suicide attacks in Munich

German police secure the main train station in Munich January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police took the decision to shut down two main train stations in Munich after receiving “very concrete information” from the intelligence service of a friendly country that the Islamic State militant group had planned to carry out attacks in the southern city on New Year’s Eve, Bavaria Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told a news conference on Friday.

Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae said the militant group had planned to use suicide bombers in the attack.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Neil Fullick

