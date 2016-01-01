Germany says it has information Islamic State planned suicide attacks in Munich

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police took the decision to shut down two main train stations in Munich after receiving “very concrete information” from the intelligence service of a friendly country that the Islamic State militant group had planned to carry out attacks in the southern city on New Year’s Eve, Bavaria Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann told a news conference on Friday.
Munich police chief Hubertus Andrae said the militant group had planned to use suicide bombers in the attack.
