Canada police say will announce terrorism charges later Tuesday
July 2, 2013 / 3:34 PM / 4 years ago

Canada police say will announce terrorism charges later Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday will announce terrorism charges following arrests made in the Pacific province of British Columbia, the force said in a statement.

The arrests were made by a special team of agents from the police, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service spy agency and the Canadian Border Service Agency. The statement gave no further details but said police would hold a news conference at 2 p.m. EDT.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Vicki Allen

