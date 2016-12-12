Man convicted of manslaughter in death of ex-NFL star
A jury on Sunday night found a Louisiana man guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of retired NFL player Will Smith, following an April vehicle collision in New Orleans.
WASHINGTON Police in Washington on Monday said there was no security threat at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center building, and that related announcements were linked to a police exercise.
The underground visitor's center is located below the U.S. Capitol in the heart of Washington.
A pile-up involving about 40 cars in snowy conditions forced the temporary closure of part of Interstate 75 northwest of Detroit on Saturday and several motorists were injured, a spokesman for state police said.
The man piloting a hot air balloon that crashed in Texas in July, killing himself and 15 others, tested positive for opioids and also had a history of drug or alcohol related traffic offenses, federal investigative records show.