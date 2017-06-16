NEW YORK Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its $1.3 billion leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.

While the negotiations are still fluid, lead underwriter Deutsche Bank has told some accounts to expect the revolver to remain as originally structured, rather than be made pari passu with the proposed $870 million term loan B, and an increase in the spread on the term loan to as much as 450bp over Libor, from initial guidance of 375bp-400bp over Libor, two of the sources said. The 1% floor and 99.5 original issue discount on the loan would not be changed.

Deutsche plans to officially roll out the new terms on Monday, one of the sources said. Commitments were initially due June 15.

The financing currently consists of a $150 million five-year first-out revolver, the $870 million seven-year term loan B, and a $280 million eight-year second-lien term loan. The second-lien tranche, which is guided at 800bp-825bp over Libor with a 1% floor and a 99 offering price, was oversubscribed as of earlier this week. Several potential first-lien lenders committed conditionally upon a pari passu revolver, or alternatively, higher pricing.

The existing structure is particularly problematic for Collateralized Loan Obligations, which make up a large portion of the existing lender base, because the vehicles place capacity restrictions on junior-lien debt. Effectively, the first-out revolver turns the first-lien into a second-lien.

Securus is marketing the deal at 4.7 times first-lien leverage, including an anticipated $20 million draw on the revolver at close, and 6.0 times total leverage, based on pro forma adjusted Ebitda of $191 million for the trailing 12 months ending March 31, including $10 million of synergies. That degree of leverage has been deemed by some investors as too high, in light of ongoing regulatory risk.

New sponsor Platinum Equity is contributing $487 million in fresh equity, while management is rolling over about $35 million, for roughly 31% of capitalization.

The revolver is rated BB/B1 by Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, respectively. The first- and second-lien tranches are rated B/B2 and CCC+/Caa2. The issuer is rated B/B3.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment. Platinum Equity did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Andrew Berlin; Editing By Jon Methven)