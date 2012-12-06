FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seeing red, ticketed drivers sue NYC over brief yellow lights
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 6, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 5 years ago

Seeing red, ticketed drivers sue NYC over brief yellow lights

Joseph Ax

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three drivers nabbed by New York City cameras monitoring traffic violations have filed suit challenging their tickets, claiming the city’s yellow traffic signals are rigged to turn red too quickly.

The putative class action, filed Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, asserts the yellow lights lasted less than three seconds, the minimum time permitted under federal guidelines.

The lawsuit seeks class action status for the “thousands, if not hundreds of thousands” of drivers who have received citations after being caught running red lights on camera. The city has collected $235 million from more than 300 red light cameras since 2007, the lawsuit says.

The American Automobile Association and the New York Post recently examined four random intersections and found the yellow lights lasted less than three seconds, according to the lawsuit.

But the city checked those traffic signals and found the lights had “appropriate yellow signal timing,” said Seth Solomonow, a spokesman for the city’s transportation department. Two of the intersections do not even have cameras, he said.

Moreover, he said the city only has 150 traffic cameras, less than half what the lawsuit claims.

“While attorneys haven’t had time to fully review the suit, it appears to be based on the same untrue allegations that were investigated and debunked months ago,” Solomonow said.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for the traffic tickets issued to drivers using the camera system plus an order that the city shut down the cameras until the yellow traffic signals last at least three seconds.

Editing by Daniel Trotta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.