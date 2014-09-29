FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawson to buy supermarket chain Seijo Ishii for $500 million: source
September 29, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

Lawson to buy supermarket chain Seijo Ishii for $500 million: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A staff of Lawson, Inc. convenience store changes price tags ahead of a sales tax hike, in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc (2651.T) will acquire upscale supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co for about 55 billion yen ($503 million), including debt, from investment fund Marunouchi Capital, a source familiar with the matter said.

The deal will be announced on Tuesday and is expected to be completed in late October, the source said.

Seijo Ishii has over 100 stores in Japan and is accelerating store openings mainly at train stations and shopping malls.

Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
