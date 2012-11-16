FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hoya to buy Seiko Epson eyeglass lens ops, targets global expansion
November 16, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Hoya to buy Seiko Epson eyeglass lens ops, targets global expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hoya Corp (7741.T) said on Friday it will take control of Seiko Epson Corp’s (6724.T) eyeglass lens development and manufacturing business as part of a partnership to expand sales of eyewear products globally.

Hoya, which did not disclose the deal price, said it will first take a 30 percent stake in Seiko’s wholly owned subsidiary Seiko Optical Products Co on February 1 next year and will take an additional 20 percent of the eyeglass lens maker on March 31, 2014.

Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Michael Watson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
