Reuters photo of the day

Metaphor spotted A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's residence in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

'America first' meets 'Make in India'

Lockheed Martin wants to move production of the F-16 combat jet to India, but understands President Donald Trump's administration may want to take a "fresh look" at the proposal. Lockheed's plan would move production as long as India agrees to order hundreds of the planes - they wouldn’t be imported into the United States. And that could be the way to avoid the killing POTUS tweet. Reuters' Sanjeev Miglani and Mike Stone report.

Battle beyond the travel ban

A U.S. appeals court is weighing arguments regarding President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, but its decision this week may not answer the legal questions being raised in the case. They boil down to states' rights, discrimination against Muslims and the power of the judiciary to check the administration. Reuters' Mica Rosenberg reports.

The attorneys general who dared to mess with Trump

Three of the 19 Democratic state attorneys general who joined Washington state's legal challenge to the travel ban are making a politically tricky maneuver: they are from states that went for Trump in the November election. Reuters' Lawrence Hurley and Dan Levine look at the ramifications.

The heaviest swing weights in golf

With golf long regarded as a stern measure of character and a natural setting for deal-making, U.S. President Donald Trump's and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's weekend outing on a Florida fairway could be viewed as more than a leisurely bonding exercise between two world leaders.