Reuters Select: Why the Trump Organization went south on Georgia

Reuters photo of the day

Freezing to eat





Migrants stand in line to receive free food outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Exclusive: Why the Trump Organization went south on Georgia

The Trump Organization pulled out of a $250-million real estate project in ex-Soviet Georgia to avoid a potential conflict with Donald Trump's role as president, Trump's former business partner in the project told Reuters' Margarita Antidze. A close U.S. ally seeking NATO membership, Georgia accuses Russia of propping up separatists in two breakaway regions. That could complicate Trump's drive for friendlier relations with Vladimir Putin.

Why Republicans are having a hard time with Trump's Russia flirtation

Trump is caught between his desire to improve relations with Russia and Republicans who are pushing for a harsher response to what American spy agencies say was the Kremlin's meddling in the presidential election. The tacit acknowledgement by his incoming chief of staff that Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic Party organizations suggests that Trump's maneuvering room is shrinking.

Making sense of the 'big border tax'

Nobody knows quite what Donald Trump means when he talks about slapping a "big border tax" on companies that expand manufacturing facilities abroad for products they want to sell in the USA. Experts tell Reuters' David Morgan that it might be harder to penalize those companies than Trump thinks.

GM and the fresh prints of Bel Air

General Motors CEO Mary Barra says the auto industry will change more during the next decade than it has in the past half-century, as she highlights how GM will keep up. But for now and for years to come, GM will make money the way it did 60 years ago: by selling large vehicles built on steel frames, with V8 engines driving the rear wheels.

The high price of Afghanistan's financial independence

A new tax regime aimed at weaning Afghanistan off international aid has boosted government revenues but drawn complaints from some businesses that it hits them unfairly. Firms say they are being targeted by over-zealous officials whose demands on their time and money are preventing them from investing in expansion for the future. There's also a fear that if businesses can't offer more jobs to Afghanistan's young men, they might join militant groups instead.