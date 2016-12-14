Reuters Select: Weapons in the South China Sea

A herder stops for reindeer to have a rest while riding along the tundra area in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia.

They escaped Islamic State. But their horror hasn’t ended.

Islamic State in Libya kidnapped dozens of African migrants and turned them into sex slaves. But as the group lost ground, the women became a burden rather than a prize. A Reuters Special Report explores the plight of migrants trapped in Libya, surviving on the whim of warring factions.

But still, no Hyatt

China appears to have installed weapons on all seven of the artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea, a U.S. think tank reported on Wednesday. The group’s findings contradict Beijing’s claims that China has no intention of militarizing the islands in the strategic trade route, where territory is claimed by several countries.

Merger involving shipping group dead in the water

Talks between shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk and DONG Energy to merge their oil and gas business have stalled after the two Danish firms could not agree on a price, industry and banking sources said Wednesday. The breakdown in the deal, aimed at creating a joint company worth more than $10 billion, may open the door for other bids.

So long, Ibiza

British pensioners enjoying retirement in Spain’s warm embrace worry they may have to return to the U.K.’s stretched healthcare system as Brexit throws a potential wrench into an agreement in which London refunds cash to Madrid for the retirees’ medical care.

Will Trump Fish be huge in Iraq?

The newest enterprise bearing Donald Trump's name is a restaurant in northern Iraq serving fire-roasted carp for $5 a pound. Trump Fish, with a logo featuring Trump’s distinctive yellow mane, opened about 10 days ago in the Kurdish city of Duhok. Its owner says the branding is more about turning a profit than endorsing politics.